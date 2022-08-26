Vince McMahon Netflix Project Still Moving Forward

Despite the ongoing controversies, the Vince McMahon Netflix project is still moving forward.

It was initially reported back in July that Netflix scrapped the project after the sexual misconduct scandal around McMahon came to light. However, a new report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that’s no longer the case.

Netflix is still doing the McMahon documentary with cooperation from WWE. This is one of at least two major documentaries on McMahon’s life that are in production right now. A Vince McMahon book is also slated to be released next year.

The Netflix documentary was first announced during WWE’s third-quarter financials call. Bill Simmons serves as executive producer, with Chris Smith, best known for his work on Frye: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, directing.

WWE had touted it as the highest-budgeted Netflix docuseries of all time. McMahon was forced to step down from his longtime role as WWE CEO earlier this year amidst reports of sexual misconduct with former employees.

(via WWE)

He was soon replaced by Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs. Although he remained head of WWE creative for a short while, he was also forced to retire from that role, and any involvement with WWE altogether, after investigations into the allegations begun.

Now, his son-in-law and multi-time WWE World Champion Triple H is filling that void. While it’s unfortunate McMahon is no longer with the company he built from the ground up, the changes under “The Game” have been very well received.