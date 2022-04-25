Vince McMahon Looking To Shake Things Up With Main Roster (Report)

It appears WWE is looking to freshen things up with its main roster.

Some fans were taken aback by the return of Xia Li on the April 22 episode of SmackDown. Li hadn’t been seen for months on WWE TV since being established as a babyface. All of a sudden, she is now presented as a heel.

Li’s turn could be a sign of things to come.

Vince McMahon Changing Roles For Several Superstars

A report from WrestlingNews.co notes that Vince McMahon believes that many main roster talents are “miscast.” As a result, the plan is for more babyface and heel turns to take place in the coming weeks.

WWE has a reputation for starting plans and not following through. Stephanie McMahon even admitted this once and said WWE has the ability to “pivot on the fly.” She has also insisted that the company listens to its fans.

Who do you think will be changing roles in the coming weeks?