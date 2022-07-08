Vince McMahon’s Status for WWE SmackDown Tonight

The status of Vince McMahon for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown has been revealed.

Vince has once again found himself in the headlines as The Wall Street Journal has issued another report revealing more nondisclosure agreements. McMahon allegedly paid $12 million in hush money to four women over the last 16 years.

The report notes that one former WWE talent allegedly refused further sexual advances after Vince coerced her into giving oral sex. The star in question was then said to have been demoted and WWE didn’t renew her contract in 2005 once sexual relations with Vince stopped.

Her settlement was for $7.5 million.

Vince McMahon’s WWE SmackDown Status

(via WWE)

PWInsider is reporting that Vince McMahon is inside Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX for tonight’s (July 8) edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Vince will be at the helm for his usual creative duties. There’s no word on whether or not he will be appearing on TV.

McMahon stepped back as the CEO and Chairman of WWE amid the board’s investigation into his first reported $3 million hush pact. While Stephanie McMahon is the interim CEO and Chairwoman, Vince has retained his duties on creative.

