Vince McMahon Reportedly Tore Up Script for Tonight’s SmackDown Live

Vince McMahon reportedly tore up the script for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

The report comes from Alex Sherman of CNBC.com, who notes McMahon will be speaking to the crowd in character tonight on SmackDown. The promo will apparently address his upcoming absence from the company.

Sherman added that McMahon actually tore up the script for the show that was written last night.

“Vince McMahon will speak tonight on Smackdown IN CHARACTER as Mr. McMahon to address his temporary absence. Could be a big ratings night for WWE. McMahon has torn up the script for Smackdown, which was written last night, I’m told.

“I’m also told that elevating Stephanie to CEO, after she just left to focus on family, is an optics play to signal Vince McMahon has no intention of stepping down.”

McMahon is currently dealing with sexual misconduct allegations, forcing him to step down as WWE CEO. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, who recently stepped away for a “temporary leave of absence” as WWE Chief Branding Officer, has stepped in as an interim replacement.

Sherman’s report adds that Stephanie’s move to step in and replace McMahon for the time being indicates that Vince has no intentions of stepping down for good anytime soon.

Dave Meltzer also recently reported that Vince is set to address the talent before tonight’s show as well.

