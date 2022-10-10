Vince McMahon VICE TV Documentary Air Date Changed

Vince McMahon will be featured in a VICE TV documentary soon, but fans will need to wait a bit longer before seeing it.

Initially, the project was expected to be aired in October. It’s currently titled “The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon.” The expected air date was planned for October 18 from 8-10 PM ET.

However, F4WOnline reports that VICE is now listing repeats of the first two episodes of “Tales from the Territories” for that slot instead.

It’s unknown when the McMahon documentary will now air, but it’s also expected to be on a Tuesday as well.

The documentary couldn’t come at a more perfect time. McMahon was forced to retire from his position with WWE amidst the ongoing sexual misconduct scandal surrounding him.

McMahon initially stepped down as CEO of WWE amidst the allegations, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan stepping in as co-CEOs to fill the void.

Soon after, McMahon retired as head of creative with WWE, passing the reigns to Triple H. Now, McMahon is fully retired from involvement with WWE, ending a legendary run that resulted in the creation of the largest professional wrestling promotion the world has ever seen.

The VICE TV documentary on McMahon is expected to cover his exit from the company as well.