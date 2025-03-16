Independent wrestler Vince Steele, affectionately known as “The Jurassic Juggernaut,” has died at the age of 39. Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW) announced his passing, extending their condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

Steele, who began his wrestling career in 2004, was performing at a BriiCombination Wrestling event in New Jersey when he experienced a medical emergency during a four-way match. Details surrounding the incident remain limited.

The wrestling community remembers Steele for his significant contributions to the independent circuit and his larger-than-life persona. His unexpected death has left fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a beloved performer.