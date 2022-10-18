Social Media Stars The Voros Twins Debut for AEW

The Voros Twins, also known as the “DaVinki Twins” made their AEW debut while the promotion was in Toronto last week.

Chris and Patrick Voros went viral in 2020 when answering the question “Who painted the Mona Lisa?” by reading the answer as Da Vinki. The duo have cashed in on their viral fame with their own store on Pro Wrestling Tees.

On the latest episode of the AEW Dark: Elevation YouTube series, they faced off against (and lost to) Butcher and Blade. Despite coming up short, the brothers from New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada are looking forward to getting back in an AEW ring.

Voros Twins React to AEW Debut

Made our @aew debut tonight on AEW Dark Elevation! We may have took the L but hope to back sooner than later! Thx everyone for da supporty!!

Their 2.8 million TikTok followers got a sneak peek of their Dark Elevation entrance.

They also posted a TikTok about how they had a “freak accident” at the show.

The Voros Twins have wrestled since 2015

While it was their AEW debut, the brothers have been wrestling for seven years across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. DEFY Wrestling in Seattle is one of the promotions they’ve wrestled for. They’re listed on the LDN Wrestling roster. It’s unclear when they last wrestled for the promotion.

In an interview from 2015, the twins say they went to Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling in Vancouver after meeting for ECCW Champion, Ravenous Randy. He told them that the promotion was starting a wrestling school.

During an interview with Chris Van Vilet in 2021, the twins gave a little background into their wrestling journey. According to Chris, they got their start in backyard wrestling. “Our company was called NXW, which is one letter off of NXT. We were revolutionary.”

Patrick said they joined a school nearby, but didn’t specify which school. Chris explained that they have been in matches together, but one of them is usually the manager for the other. The reason they do singles matches is because they don’t want to hit the other.

They had a WWE tryout during SummerSlam weekend in 2019. Patrick gave more details saying, “It was the first and only Canadian try-out in WWE, we were super fortunate to be a part of the 42 people involved. I think it went really well.”

AEW has a stacked tag team division full of big names such as the Lucha Brothers, FTR, Young Bucks, Best Friends, and Swerve in Our Glory. The Kingdom showed up on Rampage because they never got their rematch for the ROH tag team titles.