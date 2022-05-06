W. Morrissey Impressed WWE With His AEW Dynamite Performance

Apparently WWE was very impressed with W. Morrissey’s performance on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

The IMPACT star took on top AEW prospect Wardlow in singles-action as a favor to Wardlow’s current rival, MJF. The two behemoths had a competitive encounter, with Morrissey dominating most of the action early, but would eventually fall victim to a Wardlow powerbomb.

According to Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men podcast, Morrissey caught the eye of his former employer WWE was curious to know when Morrissey’s contract will come to an end with IMPACT, adding that there was no guarantee that they would take him back, but that there was interest.

Morrissey joined WWE in 2011 and joined Florida Championship Wrestling, the company’s former developmental territory. He was paired with Enzo Amore in NXT and the duo eventually made it to the main roster.

Morrissey battled his demons during his run with WWE and was eventually released in 2018.

He signed with IMPACT back in 2021 and wrestled his first matchup at Rebellion 2021.

Morrissey has publicly detailed his battle with substance abuse, depression, and attitude issues in the past, but has done a great job at rebuilding his personal brand, which includes getting into tremendous shape.