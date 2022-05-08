W. Morrissey Says He “Kept Drinking & Kept F***ing Up” In WWE

Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey has opened up about his battles with sobriety in an interview with Renee Paquette.

Morrissey, known as Big Cass in WWE was released in June 2018 due to behavior issues, including being publicly intoxicated during a WWE tour.

Since then, the seven-foot wrestler has cited depression, anxiety, and alcohol addiction as factors behind his release.

Speaking to Paquette on ‘The Sessions,’ Morrissey spoke said he had been heavily drinking in 2017, a year before his release, and that he let himself down with his actions.

“I was really not living up to my end of the bargain. I was making a lot of mistakes.” W. Morrissey.

Morrissey added that in 2017 his drinking was “really out of hand but easy to hide,” and that he was taking medication that he “definitely” should not have been taking with alcohol.

The Impact star said that after returning from an injury in 2018 it was well-known backstage that he had problems with drinking.

“I kept drinking and kept f***ing up… the drinking got out of hand to the point where everybody [in WWE] knew.” W. Morrissey.

Despite his problems, Morrissey said he knew at that point that everybody knew about his drinking but he still didn’t care.

After being released in 2018, Morrissey was relieved for a “small amount of time” but said that his drinking got worse afterward.

Morrissey went to rehab in 2020 for the third and final time and has been able to keep clean since.

He joined Impact Wrestling in 2021 and made his debut for AEW this week in a losing effort to Wardlow.