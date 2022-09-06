What Happened With Dexter Lumis and The Miz After WWE RAW Went off the Air?

The Miz has been tormented by Dexter Lumis for the past few weeks.

Dexter has dragged The A-Lister out of an arena, hidden in the back of his car, and now he’s kidnapped The Miz once again. Lumis arrived in epic fashion during tonight’s main event. Bobby Lashley put the United States Championship on the line against The Miz inside a Steel Cage.

Tommaso Ciampa was ringside for the match and kept hitting the champion with cheap shots. The Miz appeared to have the match won when Dexter Lumis slid out from under the ring in an awesome camera shot. The A-Lister scurried back into the ring and got hit with a Spear from Lashley for the pinfall victory. Lashley is still the United States Champion.

Dexter Lumis Kidnaps The Miz After RAW Goes off the Air

Dexter climbed up the steel cage as The Miz desperately tried to get away and crawl towards the steel door. Lumis caught up to Miz and choked him out in the middle of the ring. He then patted Miz on top of the head as if he was pet as RAW went off the air.

After RAW ended, the steel cage was brought up and Dexter took the opportunity to kidnap the 2-time WWE Champion. He slid out of the ring like a snake before dragging The Miz to the outside. Dexter put The Miz over his shoulder and walked backstage.