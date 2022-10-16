Watch: Kurt Angle Rallies Fans At NFL Game

WWE legend Kurt Angle appeared today at the Pittsburgh Steelers game and got the crowd excited before kickoff.

Kurt recently appeared on WWE RAW when the red brand was in his hometown of Pittsburgh. He sat ringside for a tag team match between the Street Profits and Alpha Academy.

Following the victory for The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins tried to share a drink with the Hall of Famer. Angle spit it out and they chugged milk instead. Kurt Angle wrestled his final match in WWE at in 2019. The Olympic Gold Medalist was defeated by Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

Kurt Angle Rallies Fans At Steelers Game

Kurt Angle took to Twitter to post a video of his appearance today before the Pittsburgh Steelers game. The 53-year-old waved the “terrible towels” with his son and rallied the crowd. Angle and his son were at the game to promote cancer awareness.

My son Joseph and I led the incredible Pittsburgh Steelers Fans with the terrible towel twirl today, to promote cancer awareness. Go Steelers!! We’re gonna beat the@Buccaneers today!!!! #cancerawareness @steelers

Kurt Angle noted that the Steelers were going to win today in his post and they did just that. The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off the shocking upset of Tom Brady and The Buccaneers today. Steelers new QB Kenny Pickett was knocked out of the game with a concussion but Pittsburgh still was able to escape with a 20-18 victory.