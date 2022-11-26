Watch: Ozzy Osbourne Welcomes the WWE Universe to Survivor Series WarGames

Blac Sabbath’s War Pigs song is the opening theme for WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 tonight. Ozzy Osbourne recorded a video message welcoming the WWE Universe and you can check it out in the video below.

Ozzy Osbourne’s new album “Patient Number 9” was just released. The rock legend was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year and his music has been used for several PPV themes in the past. His “Straight to Hell” song was one of the themes for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Live Coverage

Our live coverage begins alongside WWE Survivor WarGames tonight. The premium live event airs live from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. The show will feature two WarGames matches, two title matches, and AJ Styles versus Finn Balor.

Here is the card for tonight’s show:

Men’s WarGames Match: Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn

Women’s WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO Sky, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley

United States Championship Triple Threat match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi

Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles

Our live coverage will begin shortly at the link below.