Watch: Referee Charles Robinson Kicked In Face By WWE Superstar At Live Event

WWE referee Charles Robinson is a legend in the wrestling business and can handle a kick to the face from time to time.

He has spent over twenty years with WWE, and worked in WCW for four years (1997-2001). In 1999, Charles aligned himself with Ric Flair and the Four Horseman. He was given the nickname “Lil Niatch” due to his alliance with Ric Flair in WCW. Charles had a WrestleMania moment of his own at WrestleMania 24.

During the World Heavyweight Championship match between The Undertaker and Edge, the Dead Man hit the Tombstone piledriver but the referee was down. Charles Robinson took the opportunity to sprint down the entrance ramp in a moment that will stand the test of time.

Charles Robinson Gets Accidentally Kicked In The Face At WWE Live Event

WWE held a live event last night in Bakersfield, California. Drew McIntyre teamed up with The New Day to face Imperium (Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser in a 6-man tag team match.

During the match, Drew McIntyre lifted Ludwig Kaister up onto his shoulders. Drew spun around and Ludwig accidentally booted Charles Robinson directly in the face. McIntyre dropped Ludwig to the mat and checked on Robinson as he exited the ring after the move.

The SmackDown official took to Twitter to post a video of the incident. The 58-year-old called Drew McIntyre a beast before informing Ludwig that his foot hurt his face.

Yes this happened at @wwe n Bakersfield last night. @DMcIntyreWWE is a beast and @wwe_kaiser you have a big hard foot and it hurt my face! pic.twitter.com/3rn68m0cOm — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) September 18, 2022

A wrestling fan told Lil Naitch to “buck up” and claimed that he was tougher than that. Charles responded and joked that he kicked all their butts after the accident.