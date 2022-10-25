Watch: Repackaged WWE Superstar Interferes in RAW Main Event

It appears that Nikki A.S.H. is no more and Nikki Cross is back in WWE.

Bayley squared off against Bianca Belair in the main event of tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. The EST defeated The Role Model in a Ladder match to retain the RAW Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules and tonight’s bout was a non-title match.

Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were ringside for the match to root on the leader of Damage CTRL. Bayley knocked the RAW Women’s Champion out of the ring and distracted the referee as Dakota and IYO beat Bianca down.

A mystery woman then flew off of the top turnbuckle and leveled the referee, Kai, and SKY with a Crossbody. Back in the ring, Belair connected with the KOD but there was no referee for the cover.

Nikki Cross then got into the ring and planted Belair with a Fisherman’s Neckbreaker. Bayley capitalized on the attack and covered Belair for the pinfall victory. After the bell, Nikki Cross attacked Bayley and stood tall in the ring as the crowd booed to close the show.

When was the last time Nikki was on WWE TV?

Nikki A.S.H. teased a character change on September 26th following her loss to Candice LeRae on RAW. She was scheduled to battle her former tag team partner, Doudrop, but Candice was revealed as a surprise opponent. Candice picked up the victory in her debut match on the main roster and Nikki took off her mask in frustration after the match.

She won the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match last year and cashed in on Charlotte Flair to win the RAW Women’s Championship. Nikki has also been in tag teams with Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley on the main roster. She debuted on the November 6, 2018, episode of SmackDown against Becky Lynch. The former NXT faction SAniTY accompanied her to the entrance ramp.