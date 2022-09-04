Watch: Roman Reigns Walks Out of Press Conference After Controversial Victory at WWE Clash at the Castle

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event of Clash at the Castle.

The Tribal Chief connected with a Superman Punch but Drew kicked out at one. He leveled Drew with two Spears but couldn’t keep him down for a count of three. The crowd at the Principality Stadium was heavily behind Drew and it appeared that he had the title within his grasp after connecting with a Claymore.

However, Solo Sikoa, The Usos’ younger brother, arrived as the newest addition to The Bloodline and broke up the pinfall. Roman then hit the third Spear of the match for the pinfall victory and retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Tyson Fury was a factor in the main event as well. Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract but never got the opportunity because Tyson knocked him out with a right hand. After Roman’s victory, Tyson got into the ring and shook his hand. Fury stuck around to sing a song with Drew McIntyre and shake his hand as well.

After Clash at the Castle went off the air, Roman Reigns was interviewed by the media in a press conference. Roman was the first WWE Superstar that Triple H announced but The Tribal Chief wasn’t interested in answering too many questions. The Tribal Chief was asked about the UK crowd and sat in silence for a bit.

He then requested that the media acknowledge him because the 62,000+ fans in Cardiff did not during Clash at the Castle. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion then walked away without taking any more questions. You can check out Roman’s entire press conference below.