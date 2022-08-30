Watch: Sasha Banks Sign Removed From Crowd During WWE RAW

The WWE Universe was hoping for the return of former Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi tonight.

It appeared to be the perfect time for them to make their return. Sasha and Naomi walked out of WWE during the May 16th episode of RAW. They left their Women’s Tag Team Championships on former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ desk and left the arena.

Banks and Naomi were the champions at the time but creative wanted to put the tag titles on the back burner so the two could have singles matches against the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champions at the Hell in a Cell premium live event. Sasha and Naomi were scheduled to compete against each other in a Six-Pack Challenge on the night they walked out.

The finals of the women’s tag team tournament took place to crown the new Women’s Tag Team Champions. Many fans expected to see them arrive after the match as the real champions but it did not happen. Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in the main event of RAW to crown the new champions.

Bayley tried to interfere multiple times but Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss chased her through the crowd. Dakota and Iyo were distraught by Bayley not being ringside and it allowed Aliyah to tag in while they weren’t paying attention. Dakota Kai went to attack Raquel but Aliyah snuck up from behind and rolled her up to win the tournament. Raquel and Aliyah celebrated with Bianca, Asuka, and Alexa to close the show.

Sasha Banks Sign Removed From Crowd

During tonight’s show, a sign could be seen several times that read “We want Naomi, not botch Banks”. The disrespectful sign towards The Boss was shown several times on camera before it was eventually removed.

While Asuka, Alexa, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were cutting a promo, a security guard can be seen quickly approaching the fan holding the sign in the crowd. Towards the end of the video below, you can see the security guard walking by the barricade with the sign.