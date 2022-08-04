Watch: Vince McMahon Mentioned on AEW Dynamite

There were lots of headlines coming out of this week’s AEW Dynamite, a show that was near universally praised as a great two-hour broadcast. One of those headlines, potentially one of the most eye-popping moments of the show, happened when Max Caster brought up the name of the former head of World Wrestling Entertainment.

Caster and partner Anthony Bowens (The Acclaimed) were making their entrance for a Dumpster Match with The Gunn Club when, after taking out their opponents on the ramp, Caster got on the mic for one of his trademark raps.

“We make the ass boys retire like Vince McMahon,” Caster said during the rap.

The Acclaimed Continue To Impress

Caster and Bowens have really made a name for themselves in the AEW tag team division over the last year. They suffered a set-back when Bowens was injured, but with both members now back in the fold, it’s not hard to imagine an AEW Tag Team Championship reign for the duo down the line.

Few teams in the division draw the kind of crowd response that The Acclaimed do. Tag team wise, it harkens back to the fan response that The New Age Outlaws had back in the late 1990s.

That being said, the belts currently reside with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, so a potential championship reign for The Acclaimed is still probably some time away.

