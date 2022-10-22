Watch: WWE Superstar Rushed to Local Medical Facility After Attack From The Bloodline on SmackDown

Sheamus battled Solo Sikoa tonight to begin WWE SmackDown. The Bloodline (besides Roman Reigns) and The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) were ringside for the match.

The Celtic Warrior was in control of the match when Honorary Uce Sami Zayn hopped on the ring apron for a distraction. Sikoa capitalized and connected with the Spinning Solo Uranage for the pinfall victory.

After the match, The Bloodline continued the attack but one member may have taken things too far. Jey Uso grabbed a steel chair and bashed Sheamus’ arm several times against the steel steps.

Jey went on to attack Logan Paul against The Tribal Chief’s orders later on the show. Sami once again tried to stop him but it was too late. Logan Paul leveled Jey with one punch to send a message to Roman Reigns ahead of Crown Jewel.

Sheamus Rushed To Local Medical Facility

After the attack by The Bloodline, Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes were interviewed backstage in a WWE Digital Exclusive. Sheamus was taken to a local medical facility, AKA a hospital, and The Brawling Brutes stopped for a brief interview.

Butch delivered a warning to The Bloodline and stated that “The Bloodline picked on the wrong bunch of lads”. Ridge Holland that this isn’t over and The Brawling Brutes walked away.

BREAKING: Due to the attack earlier tonight by #TheBloodline, @WWESheamus has a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation. #SmackDown — WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2022

The rivalry between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes is far from over. It was announced that Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn will battle Butch and Ridge Holland next week on WWE SmackDown. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will also return next week on the blue brand.