We Won’t Know Seth Rollins’ Opponent Until He’s in the Ring at WrestleMania

Seth Rollins is going to WWE WrestleMania 38 and as expected, his opponent won’t be confirmed until he’s in the ring at the show.

WWE previously announced over the weekend that Rollins would be meeting with Vince McMahon this morning. WWE released a video of the meeting on social media where McMahon informed Rollins that he’ll have a match on the WrestleMania card.

Rollins wanted to know who it would be, but McMahon didn’t name the person. He did say it would be someone of McMahon’s choosing and Rollins will learn his opponent when his opponent is introduced the night of the show.

It’s expected that Cody Rhodes will be facing Rollins at WrestleMania as Rhodes has signed with the company. It had been reported that WWE holding off on Rhodes’ return until WrestleMania was the plan.

Rollins has been involved in a storyline over the last few weeks where he’s failed to find a path to WrestleMania. He lost matches against Kevin Owens and AJ Styles in attempts to get on the WrestleMania card.

Following a loss to Styles, Rollins threatened that tonight’s Raw wouldn’t get started unless he gets his WrestleMania moment.