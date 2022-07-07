Wrestling Entertainment Series Confirm Debut Show has been Canceled

Former WWE tag team the Authors of Pain had hoped their Wrestling Entertainment Series promotion would be the next big thing in the industry, but the company has had a rocky time so far.

After announcing a stacked card, including several former WWE Superstars, the company faced criticism from some wrestlers associated with the show, some of which were still featured on promotional materials after announcing that they wouldn’t be appearing.

This Saturday was meant to see WES’ debut show in Nottingham, England, but that’s no longer the case.

The Statement

In a statement, WES confirmed that the debut show at the Motorpoint Arena was no longer happening.

The promotion said they were “deeply disappointed” that the show would not go ahead as planned, and had some choice words about one member of the roster.

WES said that all wrestlers who were promoted for the show will be paid in full, including Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) who they said will be paid her deposit even after she “changed her mind and did not want to show up and wrestle anymore.”

The full statement can be read below.

Mojo’s Response

One name who had not pulled out of the show is Mojo Rawley, who tweeted that it is “unfortunate” to see WES’ debut show be canceled.

Mojo added that while he won’t be wrestling, he will be doing a free meet and greet with fans who bought tickets to WES this Sunday.

Fans who did not purchase a ticket will have to pay for the meet and greet, though the former 24/7 Champion has promised that 100% of all money raised will go to the UK talent who have yet to be paid by WES.