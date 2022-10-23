Wes Lee Wins WWE NXT North American Championship

WWE crowned a new NXT North American Champion in the way of booking a ladder match at this year’s Halloween Havoc event in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Wes Lee ended up winning the bout. Also in the match included Von Wagner, Nathan Frazer, Carmelo Hayes, and Oro Mensah.

The match opened the show. Some memorable spots included Carter with a leg drop while using a ladder to Nathan.Frazer with a spanish fly from the middle rope onto a ladder with Hayes. Trick Williams pushed Oro off the ladder so Oro jumped off taking everyone out on the floor. Frazer hit a frog splash off the top rope to Von, who was placed on a ladder outside the ring. Von tossed Lee from the ring onto the announce table.

.@WWEFrazer throwing caution the wind!



The Title Was Vacated

The title was vacated on the September 20th edition of NXT after the week prior where Sikoa, who made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle, made a surprise appearance on NXT, by challenging Hayes after Hayes and Trick Williams laid out his original opponent, Wes Lee. An impromptu match was held, with Sikoa picking up the win. Shawn Michaels made Solo vacate the title.

Although Hayes wanted the title, Michaels booked a ladder match at this show instead. Hayes automatically qualified for the title match.

In his NXT debut under his new name, Mensah, formerly Oliver Carter, defeated Grayson Waller to advance followed by Lee. Von Wagner would be the fourth Superstar to join the fray after an emphatic qualifying victory over Andre Chase. Frazer defeated Axiom in their best of three series to earn the final spot in the ladder match.