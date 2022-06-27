What Happened After AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door Went Off The Air

Sunday’s AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view featured a loaded card that delivered with high-quality in-ring action that was praised by many fans despite a lackluster build due to injury bug hitting the AEW roster hard leading up to the event.

In the main event, Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the interim AEW World Championship. Post-match, there was a brawl between with Blackpool Combat Club (Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz) and the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager & Sammy Guevara) ahead of their Blood & Guts match on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

Moxley grabbed the microphone once the cameras stopped rolling and did a promo about how pro-wrestling is the ‘best f**king thing in the world.’

AEW President Tony Khan also addressed the fans in attendance before Negative One, son of the late Brodie Lee, was given the live mic.

Following #ForbiddenDoor @TonyKhan came out to praise @JonMoxley and let Negative One talk to the fans.



Moxley also cut a promo. Full video in this thread.@Nick_Hausman pic.twitter.com/ftbn9C2whr — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) June 27, 2022

The Jericho Appreciation Society earned the advantage in the Blood & Guts match during Forbidden Door when Minoru Suzuki, Jericho & Guevara defeated Kingston, Shota Umino & Yuta.

No other matches have yet to be confirmed for this upcoming episode of Dynamite.