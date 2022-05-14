What Happened With Bobby Lashley After SmackDown Went off the Air?

Happy Corbin lost his smile after facing Bobby Lashley in a post-show match following last night’s SmackDown.

During last night’s episode, Corbin continued his feud with Madcap Moss, attacking his former tag-team partner with the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Trophy.

After SmackDown went off the air, Corbin faced Lashley, who made quick work of the former United States Champion. Lashley delivered multiple spears to Corbin to send the crowd home happy.

The dark match for this week's #Smackdown is Bobby Lashley vs Happy Corbin. pic.twitter.com/iwV4cvlZbe — HeelToTheFace (@HeelToTheFace) May 14, 2022

What’s next for the All Mighty?

At WrestleMania Backlash, Lashley lost to Omos, marking the All Mighty’s first televised pinfall loss in seven months.

Prior to last weekend’s Premium Live Event, Lashley’s previous pinfall loss was at Crown Jewel 2021, where he fell to Goldberg in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match.

With Lashley and Omos now tied for wins on Premium Live Events, it’s believed that a rubber match will take place at Hell in a Cell on June 5.

The question now is whether the expected rematch will happen inside Hell in a Cell, as Omos is still relatively new to WWE, having had under 100 matches throughout his entire wrestling career, and may not be ready for the iconic stipulation match.

Lashley is undefeated inside Hell in a Cell, having won two matches inside the Cell last year.