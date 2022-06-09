What Happened After June 8 AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air

AEW Dynamite was live from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO on June 8.

In the main event, Jon Moxley went one-on-one with Kyle O’Reilly to determine who would move on to Forbidden Door to compete for the Interim AEW World Championship.

Fans also witnessed a potential heel turn as Swerve Strickland eliminated his seemingly now-former tag team partner Keith Lee in the Casino Battle Royale. His post-match reaction was very telling.

There was also the introduction of the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

Post-Show

During the main event of Dynamite, O’Reilly gave one heck of an effort against Moxley but he fell short. O’Reilly was pinned with the Paradigm Shift.

Earlier in the night, William Regal, the manager of Blackpool Combat Club, showed his respect to Kyle O’Reilly. Regal had served as a bit of a mentor to Kyle during his time in NXT.

After the match, Regal and O’Reilly looked close to embracing but Kyle ended up walking off in disappointment (via Erica Lee).

i thought we were gonna get a handshake between Regal and O’Riley but no ? #AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/h4eRXQkbi6 — Erica Lee (@heyitsericalee) June 9, 2022

Special Look At Will Ospreay’s AEW Debut

Will Ospreay made his AEW debut on the show. With the help of The United Empire, he attacked FTR and Trent Beretta.

AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts captured footage and while this wasn’t after the show, it’s simply too good not to leave here.