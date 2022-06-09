AEW Star Possibly Turns Heel on Dynamite

An AEW star may have turned over to the dark side.

Dynamite aired live on June 8. The action was held inside the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO.

The event featured a Casino Battle Royale to determine who would meet Jon Moxley in the main event later that night. The winner of that match would go on to Forbidden Door to challenge for the Interim AEW World Championship.

Swerve Strickland Turns Heel?

(AEW)

Swerve Strickland and his (now seemingly former) tag team partner Keith Lee were in the Casino Battle Royale. The two had been working together when Strickland found the right opportunity and eliminated Lee.

While the action itself doesn’t immediately scream “heel turn,” Strickland had an evil grin on his face and received heavy boos from the crowd. He then eliminated Darby Allin, another fan favorite.

Strickland got too cocky and relished in the elimination, which ultimately led to him being eliminated himself.

In the biggest clue that Swerve Strickland may have turned heel, he took to his Twitter account to call Keith Lee “dead weight.”