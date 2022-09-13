What Happened With Bobby Lashley After Raw Went Off Air

Bobby Lashley appeared on tonight’s episode of RAW in a backstage segment with Seth Rollins.

Seth cut a promo about his victory over Matt Riddle at Clash at the Castle and claimed he had no interest in a rematch. Riddle interrupted the promo and chased Seth through the crowd.

The Judgment Day joined the party and tried to recruit Riddle to the faction but Matt declined. This led to a singles match between Finn Balor and Matt Riddle. Seth interfered and the distraction allowed Balor to hit Riddle with a slingshot DDT for the pinfall victory. After the match, The Visionary got into the ring and delivered a Stomp to Riddle.

Seth was interviewed backstage following the attack but was quickly interrupted by United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Rollins said he was the face of RAW and Lashley disagreed. Bobby claimed that having the United States Championship makes him the face of the show. Seth challenged Bobby to a match for the title and it was made official for next week’s RAW.

Bobby Lashley Retains The United States Championship After WWE RAW

United States Champion Bobby Lashley put the title on the line against The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest. The finish to the match saw the champion planting Damian with a Neckbreaker in the middle of the ring.

Damian struggled to his feet and Lashley went for the Hurt Lock. Priest was able to block the submission move and caught Bobby with a boot to the face. The challenger went for a Chokeslam but Lashley escaped and connected with the Spear for the pinfall victory. You can check out the finish of the title match in the video below.