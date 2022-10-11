What Happened With DX After Raw Went Off Air

Degeneration X reunited at the conclusion of tonight’s episode of RAW to celebrate 25 years in WWE and the celebration continued after the red brand went off the air.

The group arrived in a mini tank and drove down the entrance ramp as the crowd in Barclay’s Center erupted. X-Pac paid tribute to Chyna to begin the celebration.

Road Dogg had the crowd chant Billy Gunn’s name and sent out a message to him after RAW went off the air. Shawn Michaels thanked the crowd and joked that they should put DX out of their misery if they are back in the ring 25 years from now. The Game asked “are you ready?” and ended RAW with a “let’s get ready to suck it!”.

What Happened with DX After WWE RAW?

After the promo, Degeneration X celebrated with the crowd before X-Pac and Road Dogg exited the ring. Triple H and Shawn Michaels stood with each other in the ring and posed as the crowd in Brooklyn cheered.

The two legends shared a hug in the ring and raised each other’s hands for another pop from the audience at Barclays. Triple H and Shawn Michaels posed on the turnbuckles and on the entrance ramp before heading backstage. You can check out the full celebration in the video below.

In addition to Degeneration X reuniting to celebrate 25 years in WWE, The Beast Brock Lesnar returned during this week’s RAW. Seth Rollins also captured a championship this week on the red brand. You can check out the full results from this week’s RAW in the takeaways below.