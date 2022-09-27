What Happened With Seth Rollins After WWE RAW Went Off The Air

Seth Rollins is set to battle Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8th.

Their rivalry has been going on for months and the two were originally supposed to face off at SummerSlam. The match was canceled at the last minute but Seth still attacked Riddle during the Premium Live Event. The rivalry has gotten incredibly personal as Seth recently noted that Matt’s wife and children left him during an interview on RAW. Seth defeated Riddle at Clash at the Castle via pinfall.

On this week’s edition of RAW, Seth vowed to win the bout at Extreme Rules and battled Rey Mysterio in a singles match. Dominik and Rhea Ripley interfered and allowed Seth to pick up a submission victory over Rey.

Riddle was in action tonight in the main event. He battled Damian Priest with The Judgment Day ringside. Riddle emerged victorious after rolling up Damian in the middle of the ring. After the match, The Judgment Day attacked but Edge returned to make the save. The Rated-R Superstar challenged Finn Balor to an “I Quit” match at Extreme Rules.

What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air?

Matt Riddle was celebrating his victory over Damian Priest with the WWE Universe after RAW went off the air. Seth leaped over the barricade and the crowd erupted. The two stars brawled for a little bit before WWE officials broke it up. Seth then scampered around the ring and got in some more shots on Riddle before the two were separated.