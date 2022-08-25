What Was Said at the Pre-AEW Dynamite Talent Meeting?

In recent weeks, a lot has been said about the atmosphere behind the scenes in All Elite Wrestling.

Last week, CM Punk went off-script to bury ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and it was reported that Punk had been difficult in recent months.

A report this month said that there is “a ton of backstage drama” within the company right now, with multiple wrestlers liking tweets suggesting they would do better in WWE.

The Meeting

With plenty of reports about the company, last night’s AEW Dynamite was pre-empted by a roster-wide meeting held by Tony Khan.

Fightful Select reports that Khan was “fired up” for the meeting, which took place around four hours before Dynamite went live.

A lot of talent attended the meeting, including wrestlers who were specifically called in, and hadn’t been booked for Dynamite or any of the other tapings yesterday.

Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone also spoke at the meeting, with Schiavone having taken on a larger role in AEW’s Talent Relations department.

Communication

One big topic of the meeting was the subject of communication, as reports have suggested that Khan has been hard to reach as of late.

Khan addressed how much access the talent has to him and that his door is open to new ideas as well as criticism.

Kenny Omega, who returned to AEW TV this month, as well as The Young Bucks also chimed in, saying their doors are always open, and that if anyone has any concerns, they can always approach them.

Contract Tampering

During the meeting, the topic of contract tampering was also addressed, following allegations that WWE may have done just that.

It’s been reported that WWE has shown interest in AEW talent, including MJF and Wardlow.

AEW’s Chief Legal Officer sent a message to WWE co-CEOs Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon about the allegations, but it is unclear if they received a response.