There is “A Ton of Backstage Drama” in AEW Right Now

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk challenged ‘Hangman’ Adam Page to a title match, which was not accepted by the Cowboy.

It has since been reported that Punk’s actions were not part of the plans for the show, and that the AEW World Champion knew that Page was not scheduled to appear on the show.

Seemingly going into business for himself, Punk’s promo has sparked a discussion among fans about reported real-life beef between himself and the man he dethroned as AEW World Champion in May.

Backstage Drama

Punk and Page appear to have some issues, but they are not the only ones who are causing things to be tense behind the scenes.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “a ton of backstage drama involving many of the top guys that has gotten much worse in recent weeks.”

Meltzer added that AEW President Tony Khan may have no other choice but to arrange a meeting with everyone to “air everything out” before things get any worse.

“It feels like a number of people are close to their breaking point if things don’t get settled.” Dave Meltzer on the tensions within AEW right now.

Unhappy Talent

Punk may have a problem with ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, but the reigning AEW World Champion isn’t the only unhappy talent right now.

Earlier this month, Miro liked a tweet suggesting that he had it better in WWE, where he became a three-time United States Champion as ‘Rusev.’

A separate tweet, that argued that Miro was being wasted in AEW, and the same went for Andrade El Idolo, was liked by the former NXT Champion.