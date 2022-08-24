What Does William Regal Think of The End of WWE NXT UK?

Last week, WWE announced the launch of NXT Europe, which will come at the expense of NXT UK.

The UK brand will go on what’s being called a “brief hiatus” after next month’s Worlds Collide event.

Not long after the announcement, WWE released several performers from NXT UK.

Regal Reacts

Between this hiatus and the mass release of talent, many believe that NXT UK is finished for good.

One name who was a large part of NXT UK, especially during the early days, was William Regal.

Speaking on his Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal said that he’s known for years that NXT Europe was the long-term plan (via Wrestling Inc.)

“For the last several years NXT Europe was in process … Things changed in the last year and different things, but now, things have changed again and things are back on track … I don’t work there and I don’t ask, but the expansion of NXT was going to happen. I was personally working on that for the last seven or eight years until January.”

Addressing the mass releases last week, Regal said that being cut does not mean they can’t come back as part of NXT Europe, adding that “everything was done for the right reasons.”

What’s next for NXT UK?

NXT UK may be done for good, but there are still some huge matches planned for those on the brand.

During this week’s NXT 2.0, it was confirmed that NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate will face NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Worlds Collide in a title-unification match.

It has also been confirmed that NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura, and Blair Davenport will face off at Worlds Collide in a title-unification match.

These matches which will see the NXT UK titles stop being used on TV, have only fueled the belief that NXT UK is done for good.