Two NXT Title Unification Matches Announced For Worlds Collide

WWE has announced not one but two NXT title unification matches for the upcoming Worlds Collide event on September 4.

It all started when multiple NXT UK stars made their presence felt at the NXT 2.0 brand during the Heatwave special last week.

The show saw NXT UK champion Tyler Bate confronting the NXT Champion Bron Breakker after the main event. The two have been taking shots at each other since then.

This week’s episode of the development brand then saw Breakker issuing a challenge to Bate. The title unification match was made official after Tyler, who referred to himself “the last ‘NXT UK’ Champion” agreed to the bout at Worlds Collide.

Tensions had also been brewing between the NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Blair Davenport and the NXT UK women’s Champion Meiko Satomura.

This Tuesday’s episode of the show featured a segment between Rose and Davenport. Satomura interrupted this segment. A triple threat match to unify both the women’s championships was then announced for the upcoming show.

This comes after WWE officially confirmed the end of NXT UK. They have announced a new NXT Europe brand to replace the previous show. It’s set to launch sometime in 2023.