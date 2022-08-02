When Ronda Rousey Is Expected Back From WWE TV Suspension

Ronda Rousey was recently handed a storyline suspension after attacking referee Dan Engler at WWE SummerSlam.

Rousey was upset after the referee ruled in Liv Morgan‘s favor at their SummerSlam match this past weekend.

Morgan put her title up for grabs against Rousey, who she cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase on to win the title.

The ending sequence of their SummerSlam match saw Ronda Rousey put Morgan in an armbar. However, although Morgan tapped out, Rousey’s shoulders were on the mat, to which the referee counted to three.

Rousey was furious with the decision, and decided to take her frustrations out on both Morgan and referee Dan Engler. It was later announced Rousey received a storyline suspension and was “fined.”

(via WWE)

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Rousey is currently booked to work the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle event next month.

With that being said, she shouldn’t be kept off TV for too long.

WWE Clash At The Castle takes place from Wales on September 3. It will be WWE’s first stadium show in the UK since 1992 – 30 years ago. It all goes down from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The event will be broadcast on Peacock in the United States, and the WWE Network everywhere else.