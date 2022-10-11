“Who Doesn’t Love Me?” – MJF Reacts To Chris Jericho Saying He Will Be One Of The Top Babyfaces In AEW

Popular AEW star MJF recently discussed Chris Jericho with Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling show.
Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH Championship but cheated to do so. Chris is set to defend the ROH Championship in Toronto tomorrow night on Dynamite against another Blackpool Combat Club member.
Bryan Danielson will look to avenge his loss to Jericho at Dynamite: Grand Slam this Wednesday night and become the ROH Champion once again. Jericho challenged Danielson to the match after defeating Bandido on Dynamite on September 28th.
MJF On Possibly Becoming A Good Guy In AEW
During the conversation on Notsam Wrestling, Roberts brought up Chris Jericho’s comments about MJF during the media scrum where he said MJF is going to wind up being one of the top babyfaces in the company.
MJF jokingly agreed with Chris and said that he’s already a great guy and is salt of the earth. Maxwell compared his reaction to that of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and noted that he gets the loudest pop in the company.
