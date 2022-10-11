“Who Doesn’t Love Me?” – MJF Reacts To Chris Jericho Saying He Will Be One Of The Top Babyfaces In AEW

Popular AEW star MJF recently discussed Chris Jericho with Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling show.

Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH Championship but cheated to do so. Chris is set to defend the ROH Championship in Toronto tomorrow night on Dynamite against another Blackpool Combat Club member.

Bryan Danielson will look to avenge his loss to Jericho at Dynamite: Grand Slam this Wednesday night and become the ROH Champion once again. Jericho challenged Danielson to the match after defeating Bandido on Dynamite on September 28th.

In a despicable post-match display, #ROH World Champion @IAmJericho disrespects everything that @ringofhonor represents, and challenges @bryandanielson to a World Title match in Toronto! What a night it has been on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/fwrUdsKP2b — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2022

MJF On Possibly Becoming A Good Guy In AEW

During the conversation on Notsam Wrestling, Roberts brought up Chris Jericho’s comments about MJF during the media scrum where he said MJF is going to wind up being one of the top babyfaces in the company.

MJF jokingly agreed with Chris and said that he’s already a great guy and is salt of the earth. Maxwell compared his reaction to that of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and noted that he gets the loudest pop in the company.

I think I’m a great guy. I think I’m salt of the earth. You kidding me? So I totally agree with Chris. Who doesn’t love me? And that’s the thing, like I said, you’ll find the biggest stars in our industry today are all going through the exact same thing. This is just true, when I come through the curtain when Roman comes through the curtain, this is a good example. You will hear the crowd and it’s deafening. There’s cheers going on and there’s boos going on. But the most important thing is, it is the loudest it will be all night. Now, do I feel that there will come a time in my career where I will entire lean into the cheering, I don’t know. What I do know is what I care about the most and that is money. I’m not changing a damn thing.

