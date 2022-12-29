Will Ospreay Shares Details on NJPW Deal – Possible AEW Move

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay is looking forward to many more years of working with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Ospreay debuted for the promotion in 2016 and is a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.

The leader of the United Empire stable, Ospreay is a former NEVER Openweight Champion, the winner of the Best of the Super Juniors in 2016 and 2019, and the promotion’s sixth Triple Crown Champion.

Ospreay in New Japan

Will Ospreay’s success in NJPW is undeniable, and the British star has no plans to leave in the near future.

Speaking to Fightful on New Japan World, Ospreay said that his deal with the promotion will end in a little over a year in early 2024.

Ospreay had previously confirmed that he signed a five-year deal with New Japan in early 2019 but currently has no plans to go elsewhere.

The IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion has been paid “very well” by NJPW, and his heart is still with the company.

Addressing a 2016 offer by EVOLVE, Ospreay believes that joining them could have opened a lot of doors for him, but in hindsight, working with New Japan has been the right call.

Ospreay in AEW?

In June of this year, Ospreay made his debut for All Elite Wrestling attacking Trent Barretta and FTR.

Three years ago, the British wrestler that he would not sign with AEW unless they had a partnership with NJPW, which has since happened.

Ospreay said that while he has a lot of anxiety about living and staying in the U.S. he was made to feel at home with his appearances for AEW.

The full interview with Ospreay and Fightful will be released December 30 at noon EST.