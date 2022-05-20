Will Ospreay on Kenny Omega: ‘We’re Not on Good Terms’

Will Ospreay says that he is on bad terms with Kenny Omega.

As the AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door approaches June 26, there has been talk of Ospreay vs. Omega happening.

The two butt heads on social media regularly, and trade shots at each other in interviews too. This time, in an interview with Wresthings, Ospreay has decided to call out Omega for cutting him off online.

Ospreay stated that Omega “buried” him to his “sh*tty” fans and wants Omega to stay away from him (transcription by Fightful):

“Obviously, people want Kenny Omega, we’re not on good terms right now. When you leave the building and leave New Japan and pull me aside and say, ‘You need to step up for this company, I believe in you,’ and gas you up and gas you up hard, and you put your heart and fucking soul in trying to make this…the bar was high.

“For both myself and [Jay White], the bar was high. I actually care and want the fans who watch New Japan to be like, ‘this is professional wrestling.’ I’m doing it and destroying my body to do it, and then you cut me off online? What type of a cunt is that? I look at you and actually hold you in high regard, actual high regard, and I respect everything you’ve done.”

Ospreay then added that he does not get along with Omega because he buries him to his fans. At this point, the current RevPro British Heavyweight Champion prefers Omega to stay away from him.

“Even when you did the barbed wire exploding match that went to fucking shit, I actually was the type of guy that was like, ‘I hope they’re alright.’ The bombardment of tweets, I was probably the only guy that did that, and instead, you retaliate by burying me to your shitty fans. I’m literally doing my fucking best.

“That’s why me and Kenny don’t get along. I’m sure he has something else to say, but it’s one of those things where I prefer him to stay away from me at this point. It’s not even funny. You can destroy guys like that. You’re saying this and you’re saying that, I don’t like two-faced people. Be real, just be real, that’s all I ask for,” Ospreay said.

Interestingly, Ospreay alluded to wanting Omega in the ring with him at the AEW–NJPW collaborative event Forbidden Door last month. When Ospreay tweeted about his upcoming match with Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestling Dontaku, he wrote that he will “pay homage to a wrestler that largely impacted my career, to show my appreciation for his contribution & sacrifice.”

Omega responded to the tweet, assuming Ospreay is talking about him. Omega seemed embarrassed by Ospreay, writing, “You’re making it way too obvious, but thanks, I guess.”

To this, Ospreay asked if he was going to be alright for June, which is when Forbidden Door will take place.

Omega hasn’t been wrestling since late 2021. His last match was at AEW Full Gear where he lost the AEW World Title to Adam Page. During his time off, he went through multiple surgeries. It remains to be seen if the match between the two can actually take place at the supershow.