Will Ospreay Wants Kenny Omega at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay is making it known that he wants to face Kenny Omega at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door.

Omega has been out of action since late 2021. He worked through multiple injuries as AEW World Champion. Omega underwent multiple surgeries during his time off, including for his knee and a sports hernia.

Ospreay and Omega have exchanged a lot of trash talk on social media and in interviews. On Tuesday morning, Ospreay tweeted about his upcoming match against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestling Dontaku (5/1/22). He wrote, “I will be paying homage to a wrestler that largely impacted my career, to show my appreciation for his contribution & sacrifice.”

Omega assumed Ospreay was talking about him, and said, “thanks, I guess.” Ospreay reacted with an inquiry about Omega’s health, and whether or not he’ll be healthy by June.

You gonna be alright for June ? https://t.co/EOGttJfJVA — ???? ??????? • ????????? (@WillOspreay) April 26, 2022

AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door takes place Sunday, June 26th from Chicago, IL.

No matches have been announced as of this writing, but wrestlers from both companies are already making challenges and dropping hints about who they want to face. Omega vs. Ospreay would be a match worthy of this inter-promotional super-card.

Will Ospreay Ready for AEW’s Top Stars

A few months ago, Will Ospreay spoke to SEScoops and expressed his desire to work with AEW stars. To put it more bluntly, Ospreay expressed his desire to “embarrass” the likes of Kenny Omega, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.

“If you guys really want it that bad, you know what to do,” Ospreay told SEScoops. “You just gotta call my number and I’ll show up. I’ll show up. But 9 times out of 10, these guys don’t want me to show up. Because A, I’ll embarrass them. I’ll embarrass them.”

“Guys like Bryan Danielson made a living being one of the best wrestlers in the world. But if I showed up, he would not last in the ring with me. Kenny Omega was THE guy in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He left. I took over. Nobody could compete with me in 2019. If I got in the ring with him, I’d embarrass him.”