Will Ospreay Retains IWGP US Heavyweight Title, Katsuyori Shibata Appears At Forbidden Door

At Sunday’s AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event from Chicago, Illinois at the United Center, Will Ospreay defended the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Orange Cassidy.

The match opened with Ospreay beating Cassidy down. Orange had some offense after fighting out a stretch hold. Orange with a superkick then several head kicks. Orange with a stunner then a driver for 2. Orange rammed Ospreay’s face into the corner camera. There was a botch when Orange hit powerslam and the referee counted the three. Orange kicked out of Hidden Blade. Will won the StormBreaker.

Post-match, Ospreay beat down Cassidy. Best Friends tried to make the save, but were taken out. Katsuyori Shibata made the save.

AEW confirmed this bout during the Road Rager special edition of Dynamite when Ospreay defeated Dax Harwood in his AEW debut. Post-match, the United Empire group attacked Harwood. Roppongi Vice and Cash Wheeler made the save with Orange Cassidy making a surprise appearance to face down Ospreay.

Andrade El Idolo revealed while speaking to Hugo Savinovich of Lucha Libre Online that he was going to be Ospreay’s opponent before politics got in the way. He was not able to work the event due to the rivalry between CMLL and AAA as NJPW has a working relationship with AAA.

Ospreay beat SANADA in the co-main event of NJPW Dominion to win the IWGP United States Championship.

