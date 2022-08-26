Will Ospreay Suggests Top Star Attempted to Delay his AEW Debut

Earlier this year, Will Ospreay made his AEW debut, alongside his fellow United Empire teammates Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis.

So far, Ospreay holds a 2-2 record in AEW, including a singles win over Dax Harwood at the Road Rager episode of Dynamite in June this year

Ospreay’s Accusation

Will Ospreay has been impressive in AEW so far, but his time in the company could have come much earlier.

Speaking to Wrestle Inn recently, Ospreay accused a certain top AEW star of preventing him to come to the company last year.

“The rumor was that I was meant to be in AEW a year ago, just doing Forbidden Door stuff and somebody is putting the block on it. It doesn’t take two and two to realize who it is. One person who has not been there for a while and all of a sudden, I’m welcome in with open arms.”

Ospreay’s comments are aimed at Kenny Omega, as the former AEW World Champion had been out of action for months following last November’s Full Gear Pay Per View.

It was during Omega’s absence from AEW that Ospreay made his debut for the company.

Ready to Embarrass

Despite the alleged best efforts of Kenny Omega, Ospreay is now working with AEW, and is ready to embarrass the roster.

Speaking to SEScoops correspondent Samira last October, Ospreay spoke about several AEW stars including Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega and Sammy Guevara calling him out for a match.

“Guys like Bryan Danielson made a living being one of the best wrestlers in the world. But if I showed up, he would not last in the ring with me.”

Ospreay added that the AEW roster don’t want him to show up, because he will “embarrass” them in the ring.