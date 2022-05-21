Will Ospreay Reveals Surprising Reason He Won’t Sign With WWE

NJPW star Will Ospreay doesn’t plan on signing with WWE in the future and his explanation may come as a surprise.

Ospreay hasn’t been shy in expressing that he isn’t a fan of the WWE product. With that said, even though WWE may not be his cup of tea, his feelings aren’t the sole reason why he won’t be joining Vince McMahon‘s empire.

The real reason comes down to lifestyle.

Not WWE Bound

During an appearance on WRESTHINGS, Will Ospreay detailed the truth behind WWE not being on his bucket list (h/t Fightful).

“I have no aspirations of going to WWE, at all. It’s not because of the product or anything. I’m not a fan of it, I will happily say, but my lifestyle. I never wanted to be the big star pro wrestler.

“Japan allows me to do a tour and come home and live my family life. If anybody has ever spent more than a couple of days with me, family to me is everything. I love my mom, I love my dad, no shame in saying it.

“Love my nan and granddad and will bend over backward and fold myself in half for those guys. If you are part of that friend circle that I consider family, I’ll do the exact same thing.

“It’s important for me to have those breaks away from wrestling to be able to live that life because one day I wish to be like my dad or granddad or even my mom because they are the people that made me. I want to do that one day.”

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion went on to say that he’s glad that he isn’t involved in WWE-esque storylines, allowing him to simply focus on perfecting his craft in the ring.

He also said he loves NJPW as a company because the locker room has always had his back.