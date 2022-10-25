William Regal Explains Why WWE Didn’t Hire MJF

William Regal has explained why WWE didn’t hire MJF when he was 19-years-old.

One of the hottest topics going around at the moment in professional wrestling is MJF’s promo with William Regal on AEW Dynamite, addressing why Regal didn’t hire MJF back when he was with WWE.

MJF was only 19-years-old at the time, which was a big reason for Regal’s decision not to hire the current AEW star. Speaking on his Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal further explained WWE’s decision not to hire MJF when he initially tried out.

“NXT was a big part of the Network. Some people have said, ‘you just took people for here and there.’ Yeah, they were the ones the Adam Coles, Kevin Steens, Sami Zayns, Kyle O’Reillys, Fergal Devitts, made a name for themselves and they are more valuable.

“One thing that everyone understands is, if they already have a fanbase, and that fanbase joins them and they are on the Network and NXT and bring in 1,000 people, that’s $10,000 a month. This is business sense. At 19, you haven’t got a following.

“Fortunately for him, this is another thing, whatever nonsense he’s done with AEW, he should be kissing the feet of Tony Khan and anybody who started. Chris Jericho, the Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, he should be down showering them with praise night and day.

“They started a company that he got hired in straight away because of what he’s been doing in another company. If [AEW] hadn’t started up, he probably still wouldn’t have gotten hired in WWE straight away, it would have been a year or two and he wouldn’t be in this position now.

“Perhaps he’s just an asshole. No matter how talented he is, has he got the mental capacity to handle all of it? We’ve seen how he reacts over an email.”

(AEW)

Things certainly seemed to have worked out for MJF since. He’s currently, arguably, the biggest star in AEW, and certainly one of the biggest in professional wrestling period.

He’s slated to become a free agent in 2024, leaving WWE the potential opportunity to make a big bid for the young star. It will be interesting to see if MJF does, in fact, end up in WWE when it’s all said and done.