William Regal: I Put my Job on the Line for Sasha Banks

AEW‘s William Regal encouraged WWE to fire him if Sasha Banks didn’t work out, in order to get “The Boss” a shot with the company.

Prior to his release earlier this year, Regal worked as the on-screen General Manager of NXT and as a talent scout, locating some of WWE’s brightest stars.

Speaking to Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Regal recalled his ultimatum to WWE during a discussion about former Superstar Cesaro.

“I put my job on the line once for Sasha Banks, she was someone who I went with because I knew her – my first thing on the job was hire this lady. I said If she doesn’t work out then you can fire me.” William Regal.

Banks was invited to a WWE tryout in June 2012 and signed a contract in August that same year.

She has since gone on to have one of the most decorated careers of any woman, becoming a five-time Raw Women’s Champion, three-time WWE Women’s Tag Champion, and has had reigns as SmackDown and NXT Women’s Champion.

Is Sasha Banks leaving WWE?

Banks and her tag-team partner Naomi walked out of WWE Raw this week over a creative difference between Banks and Vince McMahon.

William Regal may have been released from WWE this year, but Sasha Banks may not be far behind.

On this week’s Raw, Banks walked out of the show due to creative differences with Vince McMahon, and her tag-team partner Naomi walked out in solidarity.

In a statement, WWE apologized that they could not deliver the advertised main event, a six-pack challenge that would have included Banks and Naomi.

There’s been speculation that the company is ready to cut ties after this week’s incident.

However, given Banks’ celebrity status, both from WWE and for her role as Koska Reeves in ‘The Mandalorian,’ it’s unlikely WWE will release her and risk someone of significant star power joining AEW.

