Sasha Banks Unfollows WWE, Vince McMahon, and Others on Twitter

Sasha Banks has unfollowed several prominent WWE accounts over the past few days, ahead of her and Naomi’s walk-out during this week’s Raw.

During the show, Banks and Naomi left the Scope Arena, forcing WWE to change their announced six-pack challenge main event into a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka.

On Twitter, Banks has unfollowed the accounts of WWE, Vince McMahon, Bayley, Becky Lynch, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Seth Rollins, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Now, “The Boss” is following only six accounts: Naomi, John Cena, Tamina Snuka, her cousin Snoop Dogg, and two fan accounts.

During Raw, Corey Graves said the pair had acted “unprofessionally” by walking out.

In a statement, WWE said that the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions placed the titles on the desk of John Laurinaitis before leaving.

Why did Banks and Naomi leave?

Fans have compared this incident to Banks requesting her WWE release in 2019 after losing the Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35.

The duo left Raw after Sasha Banks expressed her frustration with creative and had a meeting with Vince McMahon to discuss changes.

When McMahon refused to budge, Banks left and Naomi sided with her tag-team partner.

