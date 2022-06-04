William Regal Recalls Telling Hall of Famer to Jump from WCW to WWE

William Regal has said he encouraged Triple H to jump from WCW to WWE, helping to kickstart a lengthy, successful career with the company for the “King of Kings.”

Speaking on the very first episode of the Gentleman Villian podcast, Regal said that while he was locked into a deal with the Atlanta-based promotion, he knew the future WWE World Champion would do better elsewhere:

“There was an offer for me to go at the time but I had a guaranteed contract with WCW and they were very good to me… I said no [to WWE], but what [Triple H] needed to do is go to WWE. Because what he needed is what I had had for the last 10 years, he needed to work 200+ days a year.

“He had all the skills there, but you get better at wrestling [when you find] what you’re good at, what you’re bad at. You make mistakes and rectify those problems and you try and work on them, and the experience makes you a better talent. He went [to WWE]. We always kept in touch.”

Triple H signed with WWE in 1995, turning down an offer to have his WCW contract renewed.

In his biography ‘Making the Game’ Triple H claims that then-WCW talent head Eric Bischoff could not understand the decision to join WWE where he’d have to work more dates.

Regal would join the promotion in 1998 but was released due to his substance abuse problems.

He would later be rehired in 2000 where he remained until his release earlier this year.

Thanks to WrestlingInc for the transcription.