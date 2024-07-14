Willow Nightingale Wins CMLL World Women’s Championship

Willow Nightingale is a champion once again. The All Elite grappler captured the CMLL Women’s World Championship at NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania USA on Saturday, July 13 from San Jose, California.

Nightingale defeated Viva Van and Lluvia in a 3-way match for the vacant title. The former champion was Stephanie Vaquer, who has since departed CMLL/NJPW and signed with WWE. Vaquer made her WWE debut Saturday night from Mexico City.

Nightingale has held the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, AEW TBS Champion and won the 2023 Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament. She’s wrestled in Mexico for CMLL several times this year, including a victory in a 3-on-3 match back in March 2024 over a team that included Stephanie Vaquer, Lluvia and Zeuxis.