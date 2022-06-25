Windham Rotunda Files To Trademark The name, ‘Wyatt 6’

Former WWE champion and two-time Universal champion Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) has filed a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The Eater of Worlds applied for the term “Wyatt 6,” which is his current handle for his social media channels and could potentially be his new in-ring moniker whenever he returns to the squared circle.

Rotunda made the filing on June 21st through wrestling attorney Michael E. Dockins, who has helped a number of top stars secure trademarks with the USPTO.

The “Wyatt 6″ trademark is intended to cover the categories: hats, Shirts, Sweatshirts, Bandanas and Hooded sweatshirts.”

Rotunda was released from his WWE contract back in July of 2021. Reports have since surfaced that there were constant creative clashes between himself and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and their falling out led to Rotunda being pulled from programming.

His final WWE match was against Randy Orton on night one of WrestleMania 37 a bout he worked as The Fiend and lost.

Rotunda has been largely absent from the wrestling world since his WWE departure, setting his sights instead on film projects. He has hinted in several cryptic tweets that he will be making some sort of return in the near future.