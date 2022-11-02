Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Added to WWE Crown Jewel 2022

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss won’t have long to savor their win, as the titles will be up for grabs at this Saturday’s Crown Jewel.

Bliss and Asuka won the titles during this week’s Raw, in what was Asuka’s first televised match in close to two months.

This marks both women’s third reign as Tag Champions (albeit with different partners) and the third partner for Asuka, who previously held gold with KAIRI and Charlotte Flair.

The Rematch

Just five days after winning the titles, Asuka and Bliss will put the Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line against Damage CTRL.

Bliss and Asuka will face former Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, who had a 49-day reign before it was ended this week.

On Twitter, Damage CTRL’s Bayley added that she will “stop at nothing” to make things right for the group.

I will stop at nothing to make this right. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 1, 2022

Bayley will also compete at Crown Jewel, where she will face Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for the gold in a Last Woman Standing match.

Crown Jewel 2022 will mark the first time Asuka, SKY, and Kai have competed at a Saudi Arabia event.

Crown Jewel 2022

In addition to these two title matches, WWE Crown Jewel will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend against Logan Paul.

The O.C. will be in action against the Judgment Day while Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will have their long-awaited rematch from January.

Drew McIntyre will face Karrion Kross inside a Steel Cage, as the Scottish Warrior seeks to finally defeat his nemesis.

The Usos will put the Undisputed WWE Tag Titles on the line against the Brawling Brutes while Braun Strowman will have a meeting of the giants with Omos.