Worrying Update About Top AEW Star

All Elite Wrestling has proven to be incredibly popular with fans, but the company is dealing with plenty of injuries at this time.

Former World Champion Kenny Omega is still out of action with his last match taking place at last year’s Full Gear, and reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk is also injured.

Recently, Tony Khan confirmed that Santana is injured and there’s a worrying update about one of the promotion’s biggest stars.

Bryan Danielson is one of AEW’s top stars, but he too is dealing with an injury.

Danielson hasn’t competed since AEW Double or Nothing 2022, where the Blackpool Combat Club lost to the Jericho Appreciation Society in the Anarchy in the Arena match.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Melter said that there’s still no word on when Danielson could be cleared to wrestle.

“I know in real life and everything like that he’s fine, he can function, he can do everything. But as far as being cleared to wrestle, — no one knows – getting cleared from a concussion can be any time. There’s no timeframe.”

Danielson’s injury forced him to miss Forbidden Door and the Blood and Guts match on the following Dynamite.

Danielson and Concussions

Danielson is out with a concussion, which has some fans worried given his history of concussions.

In 2014, a neck injury and concussion forced Danielson to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and he retired two years later due to concussions.

In 2018, Danielson was cleared to wrestle again and returned at that year’s WrestleMania 34 Pay Per View.