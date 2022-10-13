Worrying Update About Adam Cole’s Future in AEW

Adam Cole‘s future with AEW is in serious doubt as he continues to recover from a particularly nasty concussion.

Cole debuted for AEW in September 2021 at that year’s All Out, days after competing for WWE at their NXT TakeOver 36 event.

At AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door in June this year, Cole suffered a concussion during a four-way match for Jay White‘s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Could be Never

After a short absence from TV, Cole returned on the August 3, episode of AEW Rampage, but confirmed that he was still not medically cleared.

Speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that there’s still no sign of Cole’s return to the ring.

“It’s a concussion, it’s a bad concussion. Real bad concussion. He’ll be back when he’s cleared – it could be tomorrow, and it could be never, you know what I mean?” Dave Meltzer on Adam Cole’s ongoing concussion issues.

AEW Bay Bay!

Cole’s arrival in AEW at All Out 2021 was a shocking moment, earning the Dynamite award for the Biggest Surprise of the year.

Cole has said that working with new talent, access to his Twitch stream, and being able to spend more time with his girlfriend Britt Baker as reasons for his “fairly easy” decision.

Earlier this year, Cole challenged twice for the AEW World Champion, held at the time by ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, but lost at Revolution and on the April 15, episode of AEW Rampage in a Texas Deathmatch.

At Double or Nothing 2022, Cole defeated Samoa Joe to become the first-ever Men’s Owen Hart Cup winner.