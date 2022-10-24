WOW Women of Wrestling Champion The Beast Out with an Injury

WOW Women of Wrestling has faced another setback as their champion The Beast is out with an injury.

The Beast has held the title since May 2019 after defeating Tessa Blanchard.

The Beast’s Injury

Fightful Select reports that The Beast sustained a leg injury early into the first set of tapings of the show, resulting in “significant creative changes.”

The Beast, one of the few stars of the original Women of Wrestling, is said to be a personal favorite of WOW promoter David McLane.

One talent told Fightful that the injury is “unfortunate” and insinuated that talent were deceived when told that a taping was delayed due to Covid-19 precautions.

This talent believes that the taping was actually delayed to give The Beast more time to recover.

The Beast’s 1256+ day reign is the second-longest reign as WOW Women of Wrestling Champion, behind Jungle Grrrl at 1,300.

Another Setback

This is the most recent setback for WOW Women of Wrestling, which has had issues stemming from its relationship with Tessa Blanchard.

Blanchard, the first and only female Impact Wrestling World Champion, joined WOW but had significant heat within the company.

Prior to her Impact World title win, accusations were made of Blanchard using racist language and causing problems with other female wrestlers.

Dave Meltzer reported in May this year that the “two sides [Blanchard and WOW] had different ideas and were constantly butting heads.”

The controversial wrestler had been WOW’s lead trainer, which caused further resentment backstage, but was released from the company earlier this year.